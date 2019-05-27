Sweden seeks volunteers for veterans’ cemetery marker project

Prior to Memorial Day each year, the Town of Sweden engages volunteers to help place flags at veterans’ graves at Lakeview Cemetery. The list and map used by the Town seems to be incomplete and is a little confusing for volunteers to use. In an effort to make sure that all veterans are honored and that the task is simplified for flag-placers, Supervisor Kevin Johnson is seeking volunteers to help complete a new inventory and map of veterans’ graves at Lakeview. Once Lakeview’s inventory is complete, Johnson would like to extend the effort to all the other town-owned cemeteries in Sweden.

Anyone who would like to volunteer time to help with this project, should call Supervisor Johnson’s office at 637-7588 or email supervisor@townofsweden.org.

Provided information