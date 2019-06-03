- Hawley invites local veterans to attend Patriot TripPosted 23 hours ago
Eighth-generation Spencerport farmer directs $2,500 to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County’s 4-H Program
Eighth-generation Spencerport farmer Sarah Colby directed $2,500 to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County’s 4-H Program through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. As part of their mission, Monroe County 4-H will use the funds to promote agricultural awareness to the youth of Monroe County. Shown (l-r) with that award are 4-H Program Leader Susan Coyle, Rochester Youth Year AmeriCorps VISTA of CCE-Monroe Theresa Lippa and Sarah Colby of Colby Homestead Farm. To learn more about 4-H agricultural science, agricultural literacy, and Ag in the Classroom opportunities in Monroe County, contact Susan Coyle, 4-H Program Leader at smc226@cornell.edu.
Provided photo