Affirming Patriotism

Under an azure blue sky, at least 75 people gathered to honor veterans at the May 23 Veterans’ Memorial Park event in Clarkson. After introductions by event-organizer Patty Smith, “America the Beautiful” was played by duet trumpeters of the Brockport High School Band. A color guard raised the Stars and Stripes with the black & white Missing-in-Action flag flapping below it in a stiff wind. Three startling volleys rang out from the honor guard, followed by Taps for the veterans at rest.

It was an emotionally-moving event and gave us a deeper appreciation for the word “patriotism.” Two elected officials spoke — Joe Robach of the NYS Senate and Assemblyman Steve Hawley. They both revealed a deep knowledge about our country’s wars, naming each of them, along with sincere sentiments for vets still among us and those who paid the ultimate price. Then vets Bill Fine and Kermit Mercer spoke of their war experiences.

It was a transforming experience for both of us and we thank everyone who contributed to the event.

Doug and Dianne Hickerson

Brockport