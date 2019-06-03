Sciortino running for NYS Supreme Court

The Hon. Michael A. Sciortino is the Monroe County Republican Committee’s candidate for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. Judge Sciortino currently serves as a Parma Town Justice, an Acting Rochester City Court Judge, and as Chief General Counsel for eHealth Technologies, a local Health Care Technology Company. Judge Sciortino has an extensive background as a trial lawyer in civil practice and in criminal court. He is a Hilton resident.

Judge Sciortino is running for the seat vacated by Hon. Evelyn Frazee, who will be retiring after her 26 years of service.

Provided information and photo