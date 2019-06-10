Parma Hilton Historical Society celebrates 50 years, 1969-2019

The Parma Hilton Historical Society celebrated 50 years of continuous activity on Saturday, May 18, at the Hilton Firemen’s Exempt Hall with 170 guests attending the event. State Historian Devin Lander and County Historian Carolyn Vacca were distinguished guests.

The evening’s festivities included a power point program researched and developed by the Society’s Registrar, Edward Gable. Photos and comments denoting some of the Society’s special events over the years were shared with the audience. Nine of the original charter members were in attendance.

Parma Hilton Historian Dave Crumb honored the former Town and Village Historians who collected and researched much of the historical data and old photographs that are available today.

Carolyn Vacca, Monroe County Historian, spoke on county initiatives such as the recent 100th anniversary of World War I and the grant money that she allocated to the local towns and villages to create a historical artifact to commemorate that historic event.

Devin Lander, New York State Historian from Albany, in his remarks noted that New York State was the first state in 1919 to legislate the New York State Historian’s Law; mandating that every town and village in the state appoint a historian. Parma and Hilton’s first historian of record was Mary Archer Stevens appointed in 1919 by Village President, Nicholas Lee.

PHHS Trustee David Almeter and Town and Village Historian David Crumb co-authored a new book Parma Hilton Historic Timeline 1638-2019 chronologically outlining significant events over that time period that shaped the township and village into what exists today. The book can be purchased at the Village Historian’s Office for $15.

Provided Information and photos