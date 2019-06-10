Sweden Town Park Splash Pad opens

The Sweden Town Park Splash Pad opened on Saturday, June 8 following an opening day ceremony at 2 p.m. The Splash Pad, located at the Sweden Town Park on Redman Road, is now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day. The Splash Pad is unsupervised; participants use at their own risk. All organizations and/or groups of eight or more users must obtain a group permit prior to visiting. Group permits are available at the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road. Call 431-0090 for information.

Some of the Splash Pad rules are: swim diapers are required for children not potty-trained; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult (over age 16); persons over the age of 16 must be in the company of children. No pets, with the exception of service animals, are allowed on the Splash Pad.

The Splash Pad is adjacent to the accessible playground installed in the fall of 2018. A picnic pavilion connects the two play areas and restrooms are located conveniently nearby. The Sweden Town Park has become a popular destination for family events and parties with a year-round Lodge for rent and several seasonal pavilions and shelters available for gatherings of different sizes. For information about any of the park facilities, call 431-0090.

Provided information