2019 Chili Memorial Day Parade Poppy Princess
By Admin on June 17, 2019
The 2019 Chili Memorial Day Parade Poppy Princess was Allison Campbell. Allison is a junior member of the Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary.
Provided photo