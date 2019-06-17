Home   >   News   >   Apple Fest members enjoy Experience Parma Event

By on June 17, 2019

 

Apple Fest BoardHilton Apple Fest Board Members Jane Mitchel (left) and Shannon Zabelny (right) enjoyed the sunshine on Saturday, June 8, at the Experience Parma Event selling raffle tickets for a 50” LG UHD TV. The sale of the tickets allows the Hilton Apple Fest to donate two scholarships to Hilton High School seniors each year.

Provided photo 