Don't miss
- Bergen water district signatures due June 28Posted 21 hours ago
- NYSDOT to host information session ahead of Spencerport lift bridge closurePosted 21 hours ago
- North Chili Farmers Market opens for the seasonPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley invites local veterans to attend Patriot TripPosted 2 weeks ago
- Entries sought for Erie Canalway Photo ContestPosted 2 weeks ago
Apple Fest members enjoy Experience Parma Event
By Admin on June 17, 2019
Hilton Apple Fest Board Members Jane Mitchel (left) and Shannon Zabelny (right) enjoyed the sunshine on Saturday, June 8, at the Experience Parma Event selling raffle tickets for a 50” LG UHD TV. The sale of the tickets allows the Hilton Apple Fest to donate two scholarships to Hilton High School seniors each year.
Provided photo