Bergen water district signatures due June 28
The Town of Bergen has undertaken a water expansion project that will bring public water to all remaining un-watered properties in the Town. Collecting property owners’ signatures on district petitions is a required part of the process.
Many residents signed petitions at the informational meeting held May 28. Petition captains are also going door-to-door with petitions. However, the deadline is approaching quickly and many petitions remain unsigned. In order to facilitate the process, residents may stop in at the Bergen Town Hall, 10 Hunter Street on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon to sign the petition. For information about the water district or petition process, please call 494-1121.
Provided information