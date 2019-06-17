First public workshop scheduled for Hilton’s Comprehensive Plan update

The Village of Hilton is updating their existing Comprehensive Plan, completed in 1977, with a new Comprehensive Plan entitled Envision Hilton 2030, which will address a wide variety of topics including land use, housing, sustainability and the environment, downtown redevelopment, transportation and infrastructure, parks and recreation, and community facilities and services.

When the Comprehensive Plan is completed, the Plan will establish a long-term vision, a set of goals, and new strategies and actions that can be implemented over time to ensure that Hilton remains a quality community.

Residents are encouraged to attend the public workshop to provide their insight and vision for the future of Hilton. The public workshop will include a short presentation with an overview of the planning process, as well as a series of engagement exercises to help gain valuable feedback from the community.

Public Workshop #1 will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, in the Community Room at the Hilton Fire Department located at 120 Old HoJack Lane.

For information, contact Shaun Logue, Senior Planning Associate, MRB Group at 381-9250 or Shaun.Logue@mrbgroup.com. More information is also available at https://envisionhilton2030.org.

