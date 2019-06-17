Don't miss
Hamlin Lions induct new members
By Admin on June 17, 2019
The Hamlin Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Maggie Mykins and Patty Jo Groenendaal. Shown (l-r) are: Mykins, sponsor Brian Rath, Groenendall, and President Ron Howard.
Provided photo