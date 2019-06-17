Home   >   News   >   Hamlin Lions induct new members

Hamlin Lions induct new members

By on June 17, 2019

The Hamlin Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Maggie Mykins and Patty Jo Groenendaal. Shown (l-r) are: Mykins, sponsor Brian Rath, Groenendall, and President Ron Howard.

Provided photo