July 4th Celebration at the Morgan-Manning House

This event has grown over the last 39 years to be one of the major summer events in the Village of Brockport. Participants have been estimated to exceed 500 people and about 150 children are involved in the children’s parade where they decorate wagons, carriages and bicycles with patriotic colors then march to a drummer around the streets adjacent to the Morgan-Manning House. Many children are dressed in red, white and blue and flags can be seen everywhere.

A brief address is given at 10 a.m. followed by the Brockport Community Chorus. Then the Brockport Community Band takes the stage and a four-member group called Montage will follow.

This event is a “traditional” or “historic” event. A cakewalk is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., an event held at Fourth of July celebrations a hundred or more years ago. Traditional children’s lawn games will be played from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. There will not be fireworks.

Some lawn seating will be available, but participants are advised to bring lawn chairs. All are welcome to join in the music, fun and food on the lawn of the Morgan-Manning House, 151 Main Street, Brockport.

Provided information and photo