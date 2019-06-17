Low Bridge High Water Festival

The annual Low Bridge High Water canal opening celebration enjoyed a bright sunny day at the Brockport canal front on May 18. The Welcome Center held an open house, attendees enjoyed the music of Dusty Road, and 106 fourth-graders competed in the poster contest to be next year’s festival poster. Information tables at the canal front were eclectic, including rowing, stray and feral cats, Bert’s Box Fitness, Seymour Library teen’s table for kids, a pop-up sale of pollinator garden plants, and the Brockport Community Museum’s “What’s it” display of local historic artifacts. Attendees enjoyed a free pizza picnic at the end of the festival. The event was made possible thanks to sponsors and the pizzerias that provided pizzas at cost. Mayor Margay Blackman and Alicia Fink are shown with poster winner Miranda Green.

Photo courtesy of Lori Skoog