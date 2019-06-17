Sweden Clarkson Walking Club kicks off the season

The Sweden Clarkson Walking Club met for the first walk of the season on June 8. About 20 residents participated in the free activity. Spearheaded by Sweden Councilperson Patty Hayles and Clarkson Councilperson Jackie Smith, the Club will meet three times per week for 12 weeks. Days and times are Saturdays at 9 a.m.; Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For the upcoming week (June 15 through 22), the Club will meet at the Main Street canal bridge.

Residents are welcome to participate as frequently as they like. The Club is open to walkers of all ages. Families especially are encouraged to attend. The Club’s culminating activity will be to walk together in the 5K at the Clarkson Bicentennial Celebration on August 24. For more information, call the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center at 431-0090.

