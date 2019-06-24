Home   >   News   >   Aviation Electronics Technician raise the port stabilator

Aviation Electronics Technician raise the port stabilator

By on June 24, 2019

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Shyhiem Rhodes, from Rochester, right, and Aviation Machinist Mate Airman Kaitlynn Stout, from Gilbert, Arizona, raise the port stabilator on an MH-60R Sea Hawk aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Rhodes attended Albion High School. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Harris/Released.

