Clarkson’s Bicentennial Quilt Show

Coming August 24 at the Clarkson Justice Court

Clarkson resident Theresa Alano made her first quilt 17 years ago.

“For me, quilting is not only an outlet for creativity, but also a means for giving back,” Alano said. She is in two local quilt guilds. “Like the other quilters across America, we make products for veterans, battered women’s shelters, cat and dog shelters, cancer patients, and many other charities.” She added, “We make quilts to give away, and to auction off for the good of our communities.”

She hasn’t decided yet what will become of “Clarkson Bicentennial” but it can be seen every Sunday at the Brockport Farmer’s Market, and she has entered the quilt in the Clarkson Quilt Show, which is part of this year’s bicentennial festivities to be held August 24, Noon to 3 p.m.

Residents of Clarkson, Hamlin, Hilton, Kendall and Sweden are welcome to submit a quilt. Entry forms are available online at ClarksonNY.org or at the Clarkson Town Hall. Space is limited and entries must be submitted by August 1.