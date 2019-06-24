Home   >   News   >   Have you registered to vote?

Have you registered to vote? There will be a Voter Registration Booth at the Brockport Farmers Market on Market Street from June 23 through the end of October. Any candidate from any political party can leave their literature at the booth. This bipartisan community service is provided annually by Clarkson residents.

