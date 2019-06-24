Don't miss
- Have you registered to vote?Posted 2 days ago
- WWII plane rides available on weekends through OctoberPosted 2 days ago
- Apple Fest Photo Contest seeks garden scenesPosted 2 days ago
- Bergen water district signatures due June 28Posted 1 week ago
- North Chili Farmers Market opens for the seasonPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley invites local veterans to attend Patriot TripPosted 3 weeks ago
Have you registered to vote?
By Admin on June 24, 2019
Have you registered to vote? There will be a Voter Registration Booth at the Brockport Farmers Market on Market Street from June 23 through the end of October. Any candidate from any political party can leave their literature at the booth. This bipartisan community service is provided annually by Clarkson residents.
Provided photo