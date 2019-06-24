Hilton-Parma Senior Center plans day trip to Buffalo

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers a day trip to Buffalo on Friday, July 19. Visit the Buffalo Naval Park to see our nation’s military history, as well as exhibits and displays including historic documents, uniforms, military gear, photographs and more. The group will tour vessels such as a missile cruiser, a destroyer and a WWII submarine.

Lunch will be at the Anchor Bar – the famed birthplace of the Buffalo chicken wing. There are four options of lunch to choose from: chicken wings; chicken Caesar salad; beef on weck; or tuna melt.

After lunch there will be a self-guided tour of the Pierce Arrow Museum to explore the history of transportation, from bicycle to cars, and view the design of world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s unique fuel filling station that was never even built.

The day ends with a stop at Kutter Cheese and a dessert stop at Dave’s Ice Cream in Batavia.

The bus departs at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 19, with an approximate return time of 7 p.m. This trip is rated level two with regards to walking (one to three scale with three being a lot of walking). Cost is $75 for Parma residents, $90 for non-residents.

Register online at www.hprecreation.org and create a new account through the new recreation software. The number of people registered by Friday, July 5, will determine if the trip will go. Call 392-9030 for information.

