Look for revamped Town of Sweden website July 1

The Town of Sweden has been working on a modernization of its Town website since the first of the year. The new website (with the same web address of www.townofsweden.org) will launch on or about July 1. Department heads have been empowered to work with developer Basch Solutions to create pages that are interactive and useful for town residents.

“We want residents to find the information they need as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Supervisor Kevin Johnson, who initiated the project in the fall of 2018. “We also want our site to educate non-residents about all the great amenities the Town of Sweden offers.”

The Town of Sweden launched its first website in 2001. This will be the third rendition since that time.

Provided information