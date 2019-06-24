Riga’s Pickleball Complex to open

On Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. the Town of Riga’s Recreation Department will officially open up its Pickleball Complex at Richard McNeely Park, 6477 Buffalo Road, Churchville. The grand opening celebration will feature New York State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer delivering “The First Serve” after opening remarks. After this, there will be open play, music, and free ice cream served up by LuGia’s On Wheels. Bring your paddles, friends, and appetite for a fun event to check out this newest addition to the parks in the Town of Riga.

Provided information and photo