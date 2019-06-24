Spencerport Rotary spearheads Bicycles and Flowers beautification project

Bicycles and Flowers is a new beautification project being spearheaded by the Spencerport Rotary Club. It is open to any Spencerport or Ogden area business, service organization, church, school, non-profit group, youth group or resident who wishes to be involved.

There are four simple steps for being a bicycle sponsor – 1. Register. 2. Find a bicycle. 3. Paint and decorate it. 4. Show it off.

Any type of bicycle is welcome – men’s, women’s, children’s bicycles, racing bicycles, tricycles, even a bicycle built for two or a unicycle. The options to decorate are endless – all that’s asked is that the decoration be tastefully done. Decorations can tie in with the sponsor’s business, organization, or hobby if desired. Decorate using favorite colors, add ribbons, streamers, etc., then add flowers or plants in a fun container – a basket, a milk carton, a bucket. Signs such as “This Bike Sponsored by…” are allowed, but shouldn’t be too large. For decorating ideas simply search “bicycles and flowers” online.

Businesses can display their bicycle in their window, in their store, anywhere on their own property. Be sure not to block the sidewalk or attach to trees, lamp posts, etc. This can be a fun project the whole family can enjoy, so residents are encouraged to participate and display their work of art in their yard or garden as well.

Those who do not have a bicycle are encouraged to check out garage sales and thrift stores, or ask relatives, friends, neighbors or employees. Anyone needing help obtaining a bicycle, or who would like to donate a bicycle, can email bicyclesandflowers@gmail.com

The tentative launch date for the project is Saturday, August 3. Bicycles that are ready before the launch may be displayed at any time.

For information, or to register your bike, email your name, address and phone number to bicyclesandflowers@gmail.com. Those who register will occasionally receive updates on the project and pictures of other bicycles. All information will be kept confidential.

Provided information and photos