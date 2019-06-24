Town of Bergen welcomes help from WNY PRISM

The Town of Bergen is receiving help from the WNY PRISM organization to combat an invasive species at Drew’s Nature Center, 6663 West Sweden Road. The group is holding a work-day at the nature center on Monday, July 8 from noon to 6 p.m. to dig up and remove Slender False Brome. Residents along the West Shore Trail will receive an informational letter from WNY PRISM.

Slender False Brome is a Eurasian and North African species of grass that crowds out native plants. No one knows quite how it traveled to Bergen. It is not found in many spots in western New York, according to Project Manager Brittany Hernon, however it has become prevalent in Bergen Swamp. Another group began actively removing and managing the Slender False Brome in the swamp last year and some progress has been made in containing and reducing it, Hernon said.

Bergen residents are invited to come and help remove the Slender False Brome at Drew’s Nature Center on July 8. Shovels and spades will be used (no heavy equipment or pesticides); participants should wear long sleeves and pants to protect against ticks. Volunteers are welcome to come for the whole afternoon or even just for an hour.

WNY PRISM members will also talk with residents who want to learn more about invasive species. For more information about the organization, visit www.wnyprism.org.

Provided information