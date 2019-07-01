Downtown Merchants and The College at Brockport teamed to purchase hanging baskets

Downtown Merchants and The College at Brockport teamed to purchase the 30 hanging baskets that decorate Main Street and Market Street in Brockport. Project supporters included: Gold Patron, Jimmy Z’s; and Silver Patron, Brockport College European Union Simulation Club. Additional businesses from the Brockport Merchants Association contributed as well, including: Howard Hanna, Lagom, Lightways, Country Treasures, Billy Goat Landscape, Add Red, Perri’s Pizzeria, Next Level, Lift Bridge, The Kratom Shop, the Village Board and Welcome Center.

Continuing to beautify and color downtown Brockport, eight large, self-watering planters were purchased by the Village. They are filled with continuous blooming attractive annuals that complement the hanging baskets. This beautification project is an effort to bring visitors, merchants and activity to downtown Brockport.

Provided photos