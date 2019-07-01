Bergen’s parks improvement project progressing on schedule

The Town of Bergen began working on a capital improvement project at Robins Brook Park and Drew’s Nature Center last summer. The town highway department completed much of the early work improving hiking trails and parking. This spring, the town bid out the construction of a picnic pavilion which is nearing completion. Picnic tables, benches, grills, trash receptacles, signage and an informational kiosk are in the works. The final piece will be fencing improvements along Route 262.

The project was made possible in large part by a $125,000 SAM grant through Senator Ranzenhofer’s office. The local share is $55,000. The SAM grant also funded a Parks Master Plan which provides for the orderly development of future park amenities.

“Bergen is grateful for Senator Ranzenhofer’s support of this important project,” said Supervisor Ernest Haywood. “One of our Park Master Plan’s goals is to encourage our residents to enjoy the town’s outdoor facilities. This grant makes the funds available to make our parks more user-friendly for our residents.”

Provided information and photo