Wheatland-Chili graduate selected as usher for Medal of Honor ceremony



By on July 1, 2019

Cadet Michael Worth, a 2016 Wheatland-Chili graduate, currently in his third year at United States Military Academy West Point, was selected as an usher for the Medal of Honor ceremony for Mr. Gary Beikirch from Greece. Worth is seventh from right and Mr. Beikirch is tenth from right.

Provided photo