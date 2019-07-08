Brockport Rotary gives awards at Annual Meeting

Marking 50 years of service to the local community, Brockport Rotary presented several awards during its recent changeover meeting. The Rudy Smith Community Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Rosa (Rosie) LeSorte Rich. In lieu of the usual plaque, she elected to receive a donation made to the Brockport College Foundation in her name (she will match the donation). It was noted that Rich has a long and impressive list of volunteer and other service activities that she has undertaken over several decades of effort. She has been a strong supporter of the college and its students and there are several scholarships in her and deceased husband George Rich’s names. She has long been a familiar figure at Morgan Manning House, Seymour Library and the Welcome Center, to name but a few.

Mary Jo Orzech, outgoing Director of the Drake Library and a Rotarian for over 27 years, received the Irv Kropman Club Service Award. She is known for being an effective and efficient provider of assistance, an enabler of others. She also has been the Rotaract Club mentor/sponsor since it’s founding.

Linda Menear (left) holds a pin as she and honoree David Arnold listen to Paul Harris Fellow ceremony inductor Gene Wood (right). The award, named after Rotary International’s (RI) founder and first president, consists of a $1,000 donation to the RI Foundation in Arnold’s name. Arnold has worked at getting the local Rotary Foundation up and running and serves as the club’s official representative to BISCO.

Also, Pat Baker (not shown), retired member of the club, was honored with a donation to the RI Foundation in her name for her many past and continuing services to Brockport Rotary.

