Dog Food/Supplies Drive to benefit dog shelter

The Hamlin Craig A. Goodrich Dog Shelter has been under construction for the past month. When finished the shelter will have new concrete kennels replacing the wooden framed kennels, new fencing, newly resurfaced floors that have been sealed and water lines to kennels to provide easy clean up. The shelter provides a place for dogs found in Hamlin and Clarkson to be housed until their owners are located or adoption is needed.

To prepare for the Grand Re-Opening, the Towns of Clarkson and Hamlin are running a Dog Food/Supplies Drive where proceeds will go to the Dog Shelter. The Dog Food/Supplies Drive will go through the month of July with drop off areas at the Clarkson and Hamlin Town Halls. Items that are needed include: dog food, dry or canned; dog treats; blankets and towels; paper towels; and cleaning products.

Contact Jackie Smith at jackie.smith@clarksonny.org with any questions.

Provided information