Reimagine the Canals Initiative community engagement session to be held in Brockport

The Rockefeller Institute of Government will launch a series of community engagement sessions statewide in July for Reimagine the Canals, a state-sponsored initiative to identify new uses for the Erie Canal and reimagine this historic waterway for the 21st century.

The initiative, launched in May by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, builds on last year’s Reimagine the Canals competition, which sought innovative ideas to boost local economies, increase recreation and strengthen environmental resilience along the Erie Canal.

The only session being held locally will be on Tuesday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the New York Room at The College at Brockport’s Cooper Hall. The session is open to public officials, community and economic development planners, tourism operators and tourism promotion agencies, marina operators, canalside businesses, boaters, canal enthusiasts, and everyone who has an interest in historic preservation, recreation, agriculture, or community vitality along the Erie Canal.

Participants can RSVP online prior to attending. The Reimagine the Canals website, https://www.ny.gov/programs/reimagine-canals-initiative, offers more information about the initiative, as well as a portal where members of the public can submit feedback if they are unable to attend a community engagement session. The Rockefeller Institute will hold a second series of meetings later in the summer.

“These sessions are a great opportunity for the public to help shape the future of the Erie Canal. The public’s input will be crucial in formulating the final recommendations about the Canal that will be sent to Governor Cuomo,” said Joanie Mahoney, the Reimagine the Canals Task Force chair.

