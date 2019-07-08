Us Living Local holds first Lip Sync Battle to support local nonprofits

The organization Us Living Local held their first Lip Sync Battle on June 15 to support local nonprofits. The Morgan-Manning House won the battle and was presented a check for $614. Pictured are Us Living Local members (standing, l-r) Joe Avery, Mike Cumbie, Hank Earle, Diana Flow and Anthony Wynn, and accepting the check on behalf of the Morgan-Manning House (kneeling, l-r) Mary Lynne Turner and Rozenn Bailleul-LeSuer.

Provided photo