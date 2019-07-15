Transportation project approved for Route 31 in Town of Sweden

The Genesee Transportation Council and New York State DOT have slated $5,027,100 for a safety improvement project on Route 31 from Route 19 to just west of Salmon Creek Road. While details of the approved project have not been released, and construction not likely to begin before 2021, Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson has advocated over the past eighteen months for several improvements on Route 31.

This project may include a center turn lane in the vicinity of Sherry Lane. It also may include additional sidewalks. In the meantime, Johnson has requested that the local NYS DOT office repair decaying pavement on Route 31 between Owens Road and Sweden Walker Road.

