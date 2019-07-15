Water testing being conducted in proposed Sweden water district

In May, the Town of Sweden filed an application for public water funding with the USDA Rural Development office. The town is now collecting a small sampling of private water sources in the proposed district on Countryview Terrace, Redman Road (between Fourth Section and White Road) and Lake Road to the Bergen town line. The town only needs to sample a small percentage of the 74 existing homes that are in the district.

Testing kits were being delivered to homeowners over the weekend of July 13 and 14. The kits are due back to the laboratory by July 25. Residents of the proposed district with questions, should call Supervisor Kevin Johnson’s office at 637-7588 or email supervisor@townofsweden.org.

