Chili FD Explorer awarded FASNY scholarship

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2019 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Arielle Read of Rochester. Read received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for her volunteer service in the community from Diana Pfersick, member of the FASNY Board of Directors.

“I have been part of the Chili Fire Department Explorer Program for the past four years following my older sister who also went through the program,” said Read. “Additionally, I am following in the steps of my dad, a former firefighter, and my cousin, a current city fire chief.”

Read plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to study Computer Exploration.

Outside of the firehouse Read enjoys playing soccer and is also a participant of the Greater Rochester Airport Explorer program.

Read is one of 26 students chosen for this scholarship.

“This scholarship means a lot to me because it shows that all the work I have put into this program and daily life has paid off. This scholarship motivates me to strive to do better things in college and continue with the fire service,” added Read.

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects. Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.

The Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY Volunteer Scholarship program is made possible each June through the generous donations of individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries. This year, Provident Agency Inc., the provider of the accidental death and dismemberment insurance for FASNY members, has again provided major underwriting support to help FASNY award scholarships to young volunteers. FASNY would also like to recognize the in-kind support donated by McNeil and Co., which provides more than 80 hours of administrative work needed to process the applications and awards

Provided information and photo