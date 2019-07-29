Don't miss
Church welcomes new pastor
By Admin on July 29, 2019
The North Chili United Methodist Church recently welcomed their new Pastor Phillip Phaneuf. Pastor Phil comes to North Chili from the Queensbury UMC. Queensbury is north of Albany. He graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College in 1996 and received his Doctor of Ministry from Northeastern Seminary in 2018.