Home   >   News   >   Church welcomes new pastor

Church welcomes new pastor

By on July 29, 2019

Pastor PhilThe North Chili United Methodist Church recently welcomed their new Pastor Phillip Phaneuf. Pastor Phil comes to North Chili from the Queensbury UMC. Queensbury is north of Albany. He graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College in 1996 and received his Doctor of Ministry from Northeastern Seminary in 2018.