Eagle Scouts project constructs storage shed for clothes closet

Gavin Watt, a 15-year-old Greece Odyssey student and member of Boy Scout Troop 31 in Rochester, constructed a storage shed for the Greece Ecumenical Clothing Closet for his Eagle Scout project. The installation over Memorial Day weekend came after months of planning, fundraising, obtaining building permits, and countless other tasks. Watt served as project manager, directing a team of scouts, parents and volunteers. Beyond building the storage shed, Watt re-roofed and repainted the donation shed to match the look of the new shed, built custom shelves for inside the shed and inside the closet, obtained new signage for the door and donation shed, and added mesh net around the bottom of the shed to keep out animals. He came back and spread small rocks around the foundation and recently cleaned up the brush around the side of the building. The new shed was dedicated during a ceremony on July 19. Micki Corsi, Diane Englert and Diane Kozakiewicz presented Gavin Watt with a plaque in grateful appreciation of his hard work. The Greece Ecumenical Clothing Closet provides Greece residents with the opportunity to shop for their family once per month at no cost to them, and is located at 500 Maiden Lane.

Provided photo