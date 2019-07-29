Monroe County GOP elects permanent chairman

On July 18, the Monroe County Republican Committee held a special meeting to elect a permanent Chairman. By unanimous decision, Acting Chairman Bill Napier was elected as Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee.

“Since being named Acting Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee in June, I have made it my number one priority to re-tool and revitalize our Monroe County GOP for the coming 2019 General Election and beyond,” said Chairman Napier.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo nominated Napier, for election as Chairman.

Chairman Napier will serve the remainder of this current term expiring in the fall of 2019, until the mandated re-organizational meeting is held, when he will then seek re-election.

Provided information