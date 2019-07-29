Residents of Churchville Greene enjoy a little free library

Residents of Churchville Greene are enjoying a little free library that was installed at the home of Mary Flaherty (center), 220 Greenway. Flaherty is an avid reader who loves to share books. Knowing this, Flaherty’s neighbor, Stephanie Raker, surprised her with the little free library for her garden over the winter. Christy Valenste, a friend and local artist from Holley, created the art work for the library. Two additional friends, Tom Sarazyn (right) of North Chili and Julie Rushik (left) of Churchville, completed the installation. It was truly a community effort to open this little free library. Area residents are invited to stop by and take a book or share a book.

Provided information