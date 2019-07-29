Seymour Library receives accolades

On June 6, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, of the 139th District, presented the Seymour Library with a Citation recognizing the library “as an exceptional organization, that is worthy of the esteem of both the community and the great State of New York.” The Seymour Library received this recognition after it was named the Rochester Regional Library Council’s “2019 Library of the Year” in May.

The Monroe County Legislature also presented the Seymour Library with a Certificate of Recognition, on Tuesday, July 9, for winning the 2019 RRLC Library of the Year Award. The Certificate cited that “the Seymour Library is a true community hub with limitless opportunities for residents of all ages to learn and build relationships, it is because of their collection, equipment, and most of all their welcoming and helpful staff that makes the Seymour Library so deserving of the Rochester Regional Library Council’s award.

Provided information and photo