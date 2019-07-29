Summer Serenades concerts continue in Brockport

Free family-friendly Thursday evening music performances at Brockport’s Welcome Center will continue through August 22. All remaining performances start at 6:30 p.m., an indication of summer 2019’s midpoint. The inclement weather venue is St Luke’s Episcopal Church.

•August 1: 8 Days a Week

Enjoy timeless songs of The Beatles recreated with authentic sound by this talented quartet that is always a huge crowd pleaser. More at www.8-days-a-week.com.

•August 8: Higher Ground Band

Musicians in this five piece band have been playing for three decades or more. They perform an impressive list of favorite classic rock, soulful R & B, Motown blues and funk hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s for a finger popping, dance driven and infectious high energy evening. More at www.highergroundband.ny.com.

•August 15: Feedback with vocals by Vernette Hill

•August 22: Singer songwriter Chris Wilson

New this year, the Brockport Merchants Association has teamed up with the Greater Brockport Development Association to offer a Summer PERKS Card. Visit local merchants every Thursday through the summer for surprises, specials, and deals, featuring thirteen retail shops, six restaurants, fitness, personal care, and more. Pick up the free card at the Welcome Center. It provides a list and map of participating businesses. Plan to come early, stay late, meet friends and support local merchants before and after the music.

