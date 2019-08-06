WWII plane to land at Rotary Pancake Breakfast

Get up close to Whiskey 7, the aircraft that led the second wave of the invasion of D-Day, at the “Wings and Wheels” annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, August 11, from 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out), at Ledgedale Airpark. The event is sponsored by the Spencerport Rotary Club with help from EAA Chapter 44.

The C-47 Dakota Whiskey 7 also served with the 12th Air Force in the Mediterranean Theater, the 9th Air Force in England, and transported paratroopers for the 82nd Airborne Division — withstanding flak throughout all her missions. Whiskey 7 is painted and rigged for dropping paratroopers just like she was in June 1944. The plane was restored by the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, and will be flying in to the Ledgedale Airpark in Brockport for the event. Rides on the historic aircraft will also be available.

In addition to Whiskey 7, attendees will see numerous aircraft, Brockport Fire Department trucks, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Unit, Civil Air Patrol and Antique Tractors from WNY Two Cylinder Club. This year, a Classic Car Cruise-In will be featured as well, and anyone with a classic car is welcome to participate.

The pancake breakfast, which includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice, is $8 for adults, $4 for children age five through 12, and free for children four and under. Proceeds benefit Camp Haccamo, which provides a free camping experience for disabled adults and children, and other local Spencerport Rotary projects.

Ledgedale Airpark is located on Eisenhauer Drive in Brockport, off Sweden Walker Road, one road north of Colby Street.

