Donations support Hamlin Dog Shelter

The Clarkson and Hamlin Dog Shelter Food and Supplies Drive during the month of July was a huge success. Jackie Smith organized the drive. “We have some of the most caring and thoughtful residents who truly care for our four legged friends. We are very thankful to have the Hamlin Dog Shelter in our community and I believe our residents feel the same with the donations that were made over the month of July,” she said.

Donations ranged from food, treats and toys, to bedding, towels and cleaning supplies all needed to run the Shelter. “Dave Maynard and everyone who volunteers at the Shelter work very hard to create a loving atmosphere for the animals that are kept there. It is their passion to rescue, nurture and protect each dog that comes to the shelter,” Smith said.

Dave Maynard said, “These supplies will make a difference in each dog’s life who arrives at the shelter.”

The Hamlin “Craig A. Goodrich” Dog Shelter provides a place for dogs found in Hamlin and Clarkson to be housed until their owners are located or adoption is needed.

