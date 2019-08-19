Dugouts donated to Sweden Town Park

Baseball Field Seven at the Sweden Town Park is sporting new dugouts thanks to the donation of materials and labor by TMD Contracting and Tim and Melissa Dewey. The Deweys have a child who regularly plays on the Town Park fields. “The Town truly appreciates the generosity of this family,” said Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson.

In addition, the Town is planning a reconstruction of the infield on Field Seven this fall. The proposed work includes marking and cutting out areas around the bases and pitcher’s mound; constructing a new mound and installing sod in cut out areas around the bases.

Provided information and photo