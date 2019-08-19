H-P Senior Center plans September trip

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center trip planned for Wednesday, September 11, will take participants to the American Kazoo Company with other sightseeing and shopping stops on the way home.

The day starts in Eden at the original American Kazoo Company that was established in 1916; the first metal kazoo factory and the only one in North America. The museum highlights history, amusing trivia, and shows step by step the way kazoos are made. Participants will be able to make a kazoo to take home.

Lunch will be at Demetri’s overlooking the shores of Lake Erie. Choose from four sandwich options.

After lunch, the group will take a short drive along the shore to tour the Dunkirk Light House and Museum. Explore the historic operational lighthouse and admire the magnificent views from the observation deck. Bring a camera.

On the way home, there will be a stop in East Aurora for some shopping or browsing at Vidler’s 5 & 10.

The bus will depart the Senior Center at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 7 p.m. This is a Level 2/3 tour (on a 1-3 scale, 3 being a lot of walking). The fee is $67 for Parma residents, $82 for non-residents.

Register online at www.hprecreation.org and create a new account with the new Recreation software. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, August 21. Call 392-9030 for information.

Provided information