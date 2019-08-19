Hawley to hold Monroe County town hall meetings

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I- Batavia) who represents the 139th District will be holding a series of town hall meetings throughout Monroe County on Saturday, August 24. Hawley will make a circuit of several key town halls to get a gauge on citizens’ concerns and questions.

Hawley said, “I encourage residents to join me at either of these informative town halls later this month for a full recap of this year and other happenings in our community.”

Town hall meetings are scheduled for Saturday, August 24 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Riga Town Hall, 6460 East Buffalo Road, Churchville, and from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Seymour Library, 161 East Avenue, Brockport.

