“Little Free Library” donated for raffle

The Gardner Family, John, Lynne and Andrew, built and donated to the Friends of the Seymour Library, a “Little Free Library” stand, that is being raffled off. Tickets are currently available at the Seymour Library for $5 each. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the Seymour Library booth for both the Clarkson Good Neighbor Day on Saturday, August 24, and the Peddlers’ Market on Saturday, September 7. All proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Seymour Library. The winning ticket will be announced on Monday, September 9.

Provided photo