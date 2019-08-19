Riga Recreation to offer Golden Beats

Riga Recreation will be offering Golden Beats, a unique recreation program for seniors, on Monday, September 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. Nancy Weise will instruct this class that creates a workout that is safe, effective and functional, while still fun and motivating.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, the goal of an exercise program for older individuals is “maintaining a functional capacity for independent living, reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases, retardation of the progression of chronic diseases, promotion of psychological well-being and the provision for opportunities for social interaction.”

Those interested in Golden Beats can call the Riga Recreation Department at 293-3880 ext. 130 for further information.

Provided information