Spencerport Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

Four-year-old Jackson Hulbert, of Spencerport, was all smiles as he checked out the Whiskey 7 WWII plane at the Spencerport Rotary Club’s “Wings and Wheels” Fly-In Pancake Breakfast on August 11 at Ledgedale Airpark in Brockport. Whiskey 7 led the second wave of the invasion of D-Day and is painted and rigged for dropping paratroopers just like she was in June 1944. The plane was restored by the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo and flown in for the event.

Photo by Bill Stultz