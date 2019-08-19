Union Church welcomes new pastor

Union Congregational United Church of Christ, 14 North Main Street, Churchville recently welcomed Pastor Bradley Klug who began his ministry at the church on Sunday, August 3.

Pastor Bradley comes to Union Church from Rochester, having served a number of years as Chaplain at St. John’s Home. He previously served as Assistant Youth Pastor at Trinity Alliance Church in Rochester, and was a Youth Ministry Intern at the Spanish River Church in Boca Raton, Florida.

Pastor Bradley received his Master of Divinity at Northeastern Seminary in North Chili. He is currently a candidate for ordination with the United Church of Christ.

Pastor Bradley has a passion for the ministry and comes to Union Church with experience in working with all ages from youth to elderly. He looks forward to working with congregants to serve their needs and nurture their spirituality. He plans to hold office hours on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All are invited to come in to meet him and welcome him to the community.

Worship services are Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.

