Clarkson Mr. and Ms. Bicentennial announced

As part of the Clarkson Bicentennial Celebration the Town searched for the residents who have called Clarkson their home the longest – and they found them.

Resident Giavanna Tomashevski introduced them to the crowd with the following introductions:

Andy J. Rayburn, Jr. was born August 4, 1930 at home on Ridge Road in Clarkson. He attended school in Brockport. Grades 1-6 in Grammar School, Grades 7-12 at Brockport High School where he was active in sports – soccer, football, basketball and baseball. He attended Rochester Business Institute for two years and took accounting courses. Rayburn then spent nearly five years in the U.S. Air Force. During that time he met his wife Norma while in Oklahoma City, and later spent time in French Morocco. When he left the service in 1956, he went to work at Kodak Park where he stayed for 30 years. It was during this time that he and Norma started attending the Clarkson Community Church. He was on their Planning Board and served as usher for several years. They remain active members.

Later Andy enjoyed playing softball, basketball and bowled for many years. He also served on the Town of Clarkson Planning Board as president. He is now retired and still gets in a round of golf occasionally.

Helen Virginia Blodgett Highland Massar was born January 30, 1931 at “The Oak,” her parent’s and grandparent’s farm at the corner of Lake and Lawton Roads. After her father’s death when she was 10 years old, the family moved to the home built by her great grandparents, Lester and Sophronia Blodgett, at 2724 Lake Road. Helen is a descendent of Elijah Blodgett, who purchased land in Clarkson in 1804 and whose son, John, owned a farm, grist mill, and a house which is still standing on Lake Road near Brockport.

Helen went to Morning Star #8 School on Lake Road until it closed, and later went to Brockport schools and graduated in 1948. After graduation she was a dental assistant to Dr. Bott until her marriage in 1955 to U.S. Marine Byron Highland. She lived away from Clarkson for a short time before returning with her children Ken, Tom and Julie.

After marrying Bill Massar, they lived on Ridge Road for many years and Bill started Clarkson Auto Electric. For a few years she was an assistant to Clarkson Post Mistress Jean Hoyt. Together the Massars built a house on the Lake Road homestead where she still resides.

Helen was dedicated as a baby at the Clarkson Church and has been a lifelong member. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was a Deaconess.

Helen is also one of the founding members of the Clarkson Historical Society and served on the Clarkson Sesquicentennial Committee. She has traveled to many states and countries to visit children, grandchildren and relatives. Besides her three children, Helen has four stepchildren, numerous grandchildren and has been blessed with great-grandchildren.

