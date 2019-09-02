Don't miss
Stuff the bus
By Admin on September 2, 2019
In an effort to replenish the shelves in the Hilton Parma Emergency Food Shelf, members of the Hilton Lions Club spent a beautiful Saturday outside the grocery store collecting donated food items. Members passed out suggested lists of items needed as shoppers entered the store and then collected any donations as they left. President George Smith and the members of the Hilton Lions Club would like to thank the Hilton Tops and the generous Parma community for making this event a success.
Provided photo