Thank you for a successful Clarkson Good Neighbor Day

Our Bicentennial Good Neighbor Day was the one of the best ever and it wouldn’t have been possible without the long hours and hard work from the Bicentennial Committee: Charlie Cowling (Remembering Clarkson), Mike Farrell (Tractor Pull and Pancake Breakfast), Bill Fine (Beard Contest), Pat Galinski (Children’s Play), Tom Guarino (Children’s Recreation Activities and 58 Main), Leanna Hale (Walking Tour), Kathy Kemp (t-shirts, souvenirs), Sharon Mattison, (Info Booth and vendors), Anita O’Brien (Quilt Show), Emilio Sebastian (Weather! and German Dancers), Jackie Smith (ZuperBounce, Movie, Fireworks, Ruby Shooz), Bob Viscardi (facilities/electricity, Frog Jumping and ‘all-round fixer’), Leslie Zink (Operations and PR).

We honored Mr. Bicentennial Andy Rayburn and Ms. Bicentennial Helen Massar as they have called Clarkson their home the longest – 89 and 88 years respectively.

The Quilt Show filled the Stanley Pogroszewski Justice Court with interesting and beautiful works of art. The quilts were judged by Jesse Cates and Norma Jones from the Genesee Valley Quilt Club. First place – Theresa Alano, Bicentennial Quilt; second place – Elaine Bolthouse, Red Flowers Quilt; and third place – Theresa Alano, Melinda’s Happy Quilt. Voters Choice Award went to Elaine Bolthouse, Red Flowers Quilt.

Beard Contest Winners were Ron Flemming with the Whitest Beard and Mark Klaver with the Longest Beard.

Special thanks to Toby Unger for coordinating the ever popular Cruise-In; Troop 324 for the Pancake Breakfast; Clarkson Historical Society for the Swift Comet 5K; Dave Preston and Debbie Preston for writing and directing the children’s play Who Knew?; Pat Didas for impeccable parking logistics; Jubilee Church volunteers for parking and public relations; Al Hoy coordinating emergency responders and displays; Brockport Fire Department with burn trailer, car demo, and presentation; Monroe Ambulance for keeping us safe (and providing lighting on the field after fireworks), Jill Wisnowski and Sweden Clarkson Recreation Staff; all community vendors who spent their day with us; 58 Main, Abbott’s Ice Cream and Lions Club for the best food ever, and Richard Olson, Esq. for the popcorn machine.

And last but not least, we thank our residents and neighbors who helped us celebrate 200 years. We ate some great food and danced the evening away with Ruby Shooz and capped it off together with sensational fireworks. We are blessed.

Christa Filipowicz

Bicentennial Chairperson

Supervisor for Town of Clarkson